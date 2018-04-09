Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt blog on wife Jaya Bachchan's birthday

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for beautifully articulating his thoughts—be it through a speech or expressing it in writing. He is an avid social media player and also a writes a blog regularly. As wifey Jaya Bachchan celebrates her birthday on April 9, the thespian penned some lines on his blog as well.

Bachchan senior also shared an adorable picture where veteran actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan can be seen in the company of children—Abhishek and Shweta.

Here's an excerpt from his blog:

“At the stroke of the midnight hour the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th .. !!

She be wife and Mother .. and she be with her ‘progress report’

Feelings and love delivered .. writings of occasion hand written on card .. the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing ..

Quiet .. still and intimate .. the best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by ..

CLICK HERE TO READ THE COMPLETE BLOG

Big B and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973, and are blessed with two children—Abhishek and Shweta. The power couple is seen as an icon in the Hindi film industry and together they have starred in several path-breaking films.

The classic actress made her debut in renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar in 1963. However, her first major outing as the female lead came with 'Guddi' in 1971. The film was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. After featuring in several hit films, the actress successfully entered politics.

The noted actress was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992.