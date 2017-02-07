close
Amitabh Bachchan praises Kamaal R Khan, says he has become predictive barometer of Box Office!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 17:47
New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently praised film critic Kamaal R Khan for his predictive capabilities. The 74-year-old actor also appreciated him for saying good things about the upcoming film 'Sarkar 3'.

KRK on Tuesday posted a picture of their conversation online. "This is what I have earned in my life by own talent. And this is the proof that Me Me Me KRK is the Brand today," he tweeted.

To which, the 'Shahenshah' of B-Town replied, "this is was my response when KRK saw trailer of Sarkar 3,  liked it and predicted it to be a HIT !! lets hope so !!??"

Ram Gopal Varma's 'Sarkar 3' is slated to release on March 17 this year. The movie also features Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee in prominent roles.

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 17:46

