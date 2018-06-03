हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan reveals the reason why he would never endorse alcohol

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he doesn’t promote any product that has anything to do with alcohol or smoking as he doesnt consume them.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals the reason why he would never endorse alcohol
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he doesn’t promote any product that has anything to do with alcohol or smoking as he doesnt consume them.

The 75-year-old has endorsed products in skin care, baby care, hair care categories and more. What makes him take up a particular brand? He said: “If it’s a product I like or use, I go for it. But I don’t promote anything that has anything to do with promoting alcohol, smoking or Pan Bahar which I don’t consume.”

At the Kyoorius Creative Awards here on Friday, Amitabh was given the Master of Creativity award for his contribution in the advertising and marketing world of India, read a statement. On receiving the award, he said: “I don’t know if I really deserve this award but it feels great to get recognized for all the work that I did in the field of advertising.”

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan filmsAmitabh Bachchan alcoholAmitabh Bachchan liquorAmitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close