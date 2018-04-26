Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor relive old moments at Opera House

New Delhi: Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor on Thursday went down the memory lane at the iconic Royal Opera House. The duo, who feature in Umesh Shukla's upcoming film, '102 Not Out', relives moments from their several films including 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. The film had run at Opera House for nearly 25 weeks.

As per a report, earlier Rishi had suggested that both Amitabh and he arrive at the Opera House in the look of their characters from the iconic film.

Directed and produced by Manmohan Desai, 'Amar Akbar Anthony', an action-comedy film was released in 1977. The film also starred Shaban Azmi, Neetu Singh and late actors Vinod Khanna and Parveen Babi.

The plot focuses on three brothers who are separated in childhood and adopted by three families of different faiths — Hinduism, Islam and Christianity. One grows up to be a policeman, another a singer and the third the owner of an illegal liquor bar.

The film won several awards at 25th Filmfare Awards including Best Actor, Best Music Director and Best Editing and upon its release, became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Check out the photos of Amitabh and Rishi Kapoor at Opera House today:

In the meantime, Umesh Shukla, the director of '102 Not Out' said that it was a dream come true moment for him to have versatile actors like Amitabh and Rishi Kapoor in his film. He said that it did not take him long to convince Bachchan in the role of a fun-loving centenarian and Kapoor as his grumpy 75-year-old son.