Lalbaugcha Raja

Amitabh Bachchan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, seeks Bappa's blessings—See pics

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi—the day marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is a 10-day long festivity. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Ganpati festival is celebrated with much gusto and fervour across the nation. In Maharashtra, it is the major festival where Lord Ganesha is welcomed by the devotees with open arms to their abodes. Chants of Bappa Morya can be heard at every nook and corner of the city, and devotees offer prayers to the Lord of new beginnings.

There are several famous Ganpati pandals in Mumbai which witness huge crowds seeking Bappa's darshan. One of them being Lalbaugcha Raja. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja and offered his prayers to the Lord.

He then took to Twitter and shared some beautiful pictures. Big B wrote: “ नतमस्तक हूँ मै, चरणों में बप्पा ; दया दृष्टि बनी रह, सबपर आपका"

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi—the day marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is a 10-day long festivity. Ganpati Utsav is the major festival celebrated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Eastern parts of Odisha.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on September 13.

The chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' fill the whole atmosphere and devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, special puja is performed on Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

