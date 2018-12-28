Amitabh Bachchan sends 'prayers and duas' to Kader Khan—Read Tweet

New Delhi: Veteran actor Kader Khan has been put on ventilator after he suffered from breathlessness. Doctors shifted the actor from a normal ventilator to a special one, causing concern among his fans and well wishes. Khan is currently in Canada and is reportedly unable to talk and showing symptoms of pneumonia.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and expressed his concern over the actor's health. Senior Bachchan sends his 'prayers and duas' for Kedar's speedy recovery.

Taking to Twitter, the 75-year-old actor wrote, “T 3041 - KADER KHAN .. actor writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well being and recovery .. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and many not know , taught Mathematics!”

According to a report published in Spotboye.com, Kedar, who has been residing with his son Sarfaraz and daughter-in-law Shahista in Canada, is suffering from breathing issues. His deteriorating condition reportedly forced doctors to put him on a BiPAP ventilator instead of a normal one.

Despite having a team of doctors who are dedicatedly working on his health, Kader's health continues to remain delicate, the report stated.

His son Sarfaraz told Spotboye that his father underwent knee surgery and was advised to walk after the surgery but he couldn't do so because of his ill health.

"The surgery did not go wrong. It was just that my father refused to get up after the surgery. We were told that he has to make an effort and try to start walking from the next day. He just didn't do that and..." He said.

Kader Khan is known for his roles in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Lucky, Fun2shh, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Joru Ka Ghulam, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Anari No. 1, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Aunty No. 1, Benarasi Babu, Judaai and Judwaa among others.

Here's wishing the actor a speedy recovery!