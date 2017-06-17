close
Amitabh Bachchan shares a major throwback pic with Jaya Bachchan and it's all about 'love'!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 11:29
Amitabh Bachchan shares a major throwback pic with Jaya Bachchan and it&#039;s all about &#039;love&#039;!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user, who keeps his Twitter and blogs up-to-date. Big B recently took to the micro-blogging site and shared a major throwback picture with wifey Jaya Bachchan from their 'Zanjeer' days.

The picture speaks a thousand words and it's super awwdorable! Big B captioned the image as: “a shoot from 'Zanjeer' and the wifely instincts leap up .. the way to a man's heart is via his stomach .. we were not married then.”

The picture shows what the feeling of 'love' means. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan is one of the power couples of Hindi cinema, setting a huge example for others. 

