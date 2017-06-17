Amitabh Bachchan shares a major throwback pic with Jaya Bachchan and it's all about 'love'!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user, who keeps his Twitter and blogs up-to-date. Big B recently took to the micro-blogging site and shared a major throwback picture with wifey Jaya Bachchan from their 'Zanjeer' days.

The picture speaks a thousand words and it's super awwdorable! Big B captioned the image as: “a shoot from 'Zanjeer' and the wifely instincts leap up .. the way to a man's heart is via his stomach .. we were not married then.”

T 2457 - a shoot from 'Zanjeer' and the wifely instincts leap up .. the way to a man's heart is via his stomach .. we were not married then pic.twitter.com/DHyhZpwaed — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 16, 2017

The picture shows what the feeling of 'love' means. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan is one of the power couples of Hindi cinema, setting a huge example for others.