Amitabh Bachchan shares heartwarming note after attending Rajan Nanda's funeral

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently rushed to Delhi from Bulgaria after learning about the tragic demise of Rajan Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Limited and father-in-law of daughter Shweta Nanda.

Rajan Nanda (76) breathed his last on August 5, 2018, after a brief illness, the company statement read, quoted PTI. A prayer meet was held in Delhi on August 7 and several dignitaries paid their respects.

T 2892 -

देहिहि अनल न दहि सकइ , भेइ सकइ नहिं नीर ,

सोखि न सकइ समीर तेहि , भेदि सकइ नहिं तीर । आत्मा को आग नहीं जला सकती , भिगो सकता नहीं पानी,

सुखा नहीं सकती हवा उसे , भेद सकता नहीं तीर ।

pic.twitter.com/BWABvLIJAc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2018

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, designer Sandeep Khosla, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor attended the prayer meeting.

Big B, who is an avid social media user took to his Twitter handle and shared a heartwarming note after attending the meet. He reflected upon the existence of soul and life. He wrote:

Nanda joined Escorts in 1965 at the age of 23, and in 1994, he took over as the Chairman of Escorts Group, when his father and the founder Chairman, H P Nanda, stepped down after 50 year-long innings.

Rajan Nanda was an active member of several apex trade and industry bodies. As a member of the CII National Council, he had served as Chairman of its Agriculture Committee.

(With PTI inputs)