Amitabh Bachchan shares Javed Akhtar's emotional poem on Sridevi's demise

New Delhi: Bollywood's first female superstar, Sridevi left this world for her heavenly abode leaving her family and fans bereaved. The legendary actress breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend actor nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Sridevi was cremated with full state honours at the Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West on February 28, 2018. Her mortal remains were wrapped in tri-colour and her entire family was in a state of grief.

An ocean of fan following and Bollywood celebs paid their last respects to the actress, who won a million hearts. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an emotional poem (sher) written by renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Check Bachchan senior's tweet:

T 2729 -

"रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई

तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई"~ कैफ़ि आज़मी. देहर - means .. the world .

Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2018

The heartfelt poem will surely bring tears to your eyes as it touches upon the uncertainty of life.

Family members - Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, husband Boney Kapoor and others were seen on board the truck carrying Sridevi’s mortal remains to the crematorium.

Thousands of fans had gathered on the streets to bid adieu to their favourite superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan, Prasoon Joshi, Randhir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra and several others paid their last respects to Sridevi at the Vile Parle crematorium.

Husband Boney Kapoor lit the funeral pyre on which Sridevi’s mortal remains were laid.

The untimely demise of the beloved actress had plunged the entire nation and millions of her fans worldwide in a state of shock and disbelief.