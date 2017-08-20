close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media these days, always keeps his fans updated with interesting posts and throwback pictures.

ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 16:53
Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and Shweta
Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media these days, always keeps his fans updated with interesting posts and throwback pictures.

Today, the Shehenshah of Bollywood took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo of Abhishek Bachchan and sister Shweta Nanda Bachchan.

He captioned the snap, "Shweta tending Abhishek ."

In the picture, Shweta is seen taking care of baby Abhishek.

Junior B shares a strong bond with sister Shweta. On her birthday, Abhishek posted an adorable picture with a special message on Facebook.

He captioned the photo, "She will stand up for you when most won't. She'll fight for you, even after you, yourself, have given up."

 

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Few weeks back, the ' Pink' star took to Twitter to share a photo of himself holding a placard which threw light on his intentions of splitting his property between his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda after his death.

The placard read, "When I die, the assets that I shall leave behind, shall be shared equally between my daughter and my son."

On the work front, Big B will be seen in ' 102 Not Out' alongside Rishi Kapoor and ' Thugs of Hindostan' with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. 

TAGS

Amitabh BachchanAbhishek BachchanShweta Nanda Bachchanchildhood picture@instagram.com email address

From Zee News

Thousands of Rajinikanth&#039;s fans gather in Trichy, urge actor to join politics
People

Thousands of Rajinikanth's fans gather in Trichy, urge...

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics
People

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee
People

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee

B-Town celebrities saddened over UP train derailment
People

B-Town celebrities saddened over UP train derailment

My character in &#039;Babumoshai Bandookbaaz&#039; is morally bankrupt: Jatin
Movies

My character in 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' is moral...

Yo Yo Honey Singh&#039;s songs not launching in September
Music

Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs not launching in September

Balakrishna&#039;s &#039;Paisa Vasool&#039; trailer takes Internet by storm - Watch
Regional

Balakrishna's 'Paisa Vasool' trailer takes I...

Ajay Devgn and I have similar working style: Emraan Hashmi
People

Ajay Devgn and I have similar working style: Emraan Hashmi

Didn&#039;t imagine &#039;Mubarakan&#039; would get a four-week run: Arjun Kapoor
Movies

Didn't imagine 'Mubarakan' would get a four-...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video