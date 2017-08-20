Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of Abhishek and Shweta

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media these days, always keeps his fans updated with interesting posts and throwback pictures.

Today, the Shehenshah of Bollywood took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo of Abhishek Bachchan and sister Shweta Nanda Bachchan.

He captioned the snap, "Shweta tending Abhishek ."

In the picture, Shweta is seen taking care of baby Abhishek.

Junior B shares a strong bond with sister Shweta. On her birthday, Abhishek posted an adorable picture with a special message on Facebook.

He captioned the photo, "She will stand up for you when most won't. She'll fight for you, even after you, yourself, have given up."

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

Few weeks back, the ' Pink' star took to Twitter to share a photo of himself holding a placard which threw light on his intentions of splitting his property between his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda after his death.

The placard read, "When I die, the assets that I shall leave behind, shall be shared equally between my daughter and my son."

On the work front, Big B will be seen in ' 102 Not Out' alongside Rishi Kapoor and ' Thugs of Hindostan' with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.