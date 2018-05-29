Amitabh Bachchan shook 150 hands in a few hours

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he shook 150 hands in just a few hours at the graduation ceremony of an institute.

Amitabh, 75, says he feels honoured and privileged by shaking hands with the "future of India".

"How many handshakes do we do in a day? I did around 150 in a few hours! No regrets. I was shaking the hands of the future of India, at the graduation ceremony of DAIS. A privilege and an honour!" Amitabh tweeted on Tuesday.

On the acting front, Big B will next be seen in "Thugs Of Hindostan".