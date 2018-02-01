Amitabh Bachchan threatens to quit Twitter- Deets inside

Mumbai: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid blogger and social media user, threatened to quit Twitter on Wednesday. The megastar seemed miffed with the micro-blogging site for reducing his number of followers.

He tweeted: “T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! (sic).

He posted the tweet with a still from one his super-hit films – Hum. In the still, one can see Bachchan grabbing the villain (in the film) by his neck.

T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 31 January 2018

According to ANI, Big B has been dethroned by Shah Rukh Khan, the `Badshah` of Bollywood, as the most followed Indian actor on Twitter.

And this has irked the `angry young man` of Indian cinema.

Though the number of followers of SRK has remained the same at 32, 944, 338, Bachchan lost a good chunk of his own followers, bringing him to the second most followed person on Twitter with 32, 902,353 followers.

Before tweeting the angry post, he shared stills from the same film, marking the 27 years of the movie."T 2599 - 27 YEARS of `HUM` .. BAADDUUMMBAAAAA !!! Amazing times and most importantly the creation of the song `Jumma Chumma` by me .. Rajni with me and Govinda .. and of course the Filmfare award !! good times .. good vibrations .. good all along (sic)," he tweeted.

Big B uses Twitter as a platform to share latest information pertaining to his personal and professional lives. He keeps his fans updated by sharing info about his upcoming films or personal endeavours. He also shares photographs of his family regularly and keeps posting heartfelt notes every now and then.

(With ANI inputs)