Amitabh Bachchan urges people to stop piracy

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has urged people to stop piracy and illegal streaming of films. The cine-icon, 75, on Monday tweeted a 45-second long video in which he is seen talking about online illegal streaming.

"The magic of movies has always been watching an extraordinary story come to life on a giant screen. It's always been about going to the cinema hall with your friends, family buying popcorn, samosa and watching a tale unfold before eyes.

"Illegally streaming or downloading stories is not cool and will never give you this vast experience. So, do your bit...spread the word to stop piracy."

Amitabh, whose film "102 Not Out" with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor just released, captioned the image: "Spread the word and let's take an oath today to respect the fine art of cinema! Say no to piracy."

The "Piku" star will next be seen in "Thugs Of Hindostan" with superstar Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.