Amitabh Bachchan wishes son Abhishek happy birthday with adorable message

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who turned 41-year-old on Sunday, is being flooded with congratulatory messages online. Even his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, wished him in style.

Big B, in his blog, shared an interesting experience with his fans and told them the tale when actress Jaya Bachchan 'struggled with her labour'.

Amitabh wrote, "Cannot imagine the time passed... those hours at the Breach Candy Hospital... That OPT door opening and Shah, our family doctor, poking his head out of the door and asking - ‘What did you want?' His anticipated smile giving away that a son had been born... the champagne bottle opened, the nurse and sisters on duty were given a sip each much against their wishes and protocol but there it was an excitement and the joys of another addition to the family."

"A Chelsea win... a Pizza from daughter's favourite, a wishes at 12 and another year for Abhishek gone by. Happy birthday AB," he also tweeted along with a black and white photograph of his children.

T 2524 - A Chelsea win .. a Pizza from Daughter's favorite .. a wishes at 12 .. and another year for Abhishek gone by ..#HappyBirthdayAB pic.twitter.com/N7sPIV2RUn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2017

Jr Bachchan is known for his on-screen performances in films like 'Dhoom', 'Guru' and 'Sarkar Raj'. Abhishek is married to the former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai and they have a daughter named Aaradhya.