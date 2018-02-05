Amitabh Bachchan's birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan is what every father feels one day!

New Delhi: One of the most talented and gifted actors in Hindi film industry, Abhishek Bachchan turns a year older on February 5. Junior B has the most powerful surnames in Bollywood and is one of the most loved actors around.

The tall and handsome star celebrates his 41st birthday today and as he moves on to a new promising year, megastar daddy Amitabh Bachchan posted a heartfelt wish for Abhishek on Twitter.

Read it here:

T 2604 - #HBDAbhishekBachchan .. who is in a time zone out of the country .. !!

एक समय था पिता पुत्र का हाथ थाम के चलता था ; अब पुत्र हाथ थाम के चलाता है पिता को ! pic.twitter.com/JJKQjS02X7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2018

Big B's message is what every father feels at some stage in life. The father-son duo has acted in several films together and the audience loves to watch them perform together either on stage or movies.

AB baby (as he is fondly called), made his impressive debut with JP Dutta's 'Refugee' in 2000 opposite another star kid, Kareena Kapoor. The on-screen 'jodi' was loved by the audiences immediately, however, Abhishek had to struggle in order to make his own standing in the industry.

The actor did a few films after that, but none really helped him gain the recognition and adulation which he deserved. Then came a blockbuster hit by Yash Raj banner 'Dhoom' in 2004—and this was his first ticket to stardom. Bachchan junior was successful in creating his own space with Mani Ratnam's 'Yuva' in 2004 which gave him the much-needed critical acclaim.

He became a hot favourite with Shaad Ali's 'Bunty Aur Babli' in 2005 opposite Rani Mukerji. Their on-screen pairing was adored by the fans. Abhishek starred in a number of super hit films—'Sarkar', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Guru', 'Dhoom', 'Dostana', 'Paa', 'Bol Bachchan', 'Dhoom 3' and 'Happy New Year' more recently.

In fact, Abhishek even produced R Balki's 'Paa' (2009) starring his own father—the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and ace actress Vidya Balan. The went on to get the National Award for Best Feature Film that year. It was Mani Ratnam's 'Guru' which proved the versatility of the actor.

Abhishek married one of the most beautiful women in the world—Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on April 20, 2007, and they have a six-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

Here's wishing Abhishek a very happy birthday!