Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt tweet on Sridevi's death will make you teary-eyed

New Delhi: Bollywood's first female superstar Sridevi is no more and this feeling is hard to sync in. The fans can't get to terms with this shocking fact and so are the celebs. Her untimely demise sent a shock wave across the nation.

Sridevi's mortal remains reached Mumbai around 10.30 pm on Tuesday from Dubai in a private plane. Her body was then taken to her husband Boney Kapoor's Lokhandwala residence.

Today, her mortal have reached Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West and from around 9.30 am to 12 noon, people will be allowed to pay their last respects.

Several Bollywood celebs have rushed to the spot to get a glimpse of the superstar one last time. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who tweeting about how uneasy he felt on the unfateful night of February 24—the same day Sridevi died has been feeling emotional lately. And that this visible from a series of his tweets.

Check out his recent ones where he is stressing on the need to love each other.

T 2728 - Get back .. get back .. just get back .. to love — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2018

T 2627 - Get back to love .. it is the only sustainable !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 26, 2018

T 2626 - Give love .. share love .. it is the ultimate emotion .. !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 25, 2018

It's totally understandable how Big B must be feeling right now. Several of her co-stars must be going through the same.

Her final journey will begin at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans, and the last rites will be performed at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery around 3.30 pm.

Sridevi was in Ras Al Khaimah in UAE last week, along with husband Boney Kapoor, younger daughter Khushi and other relatives to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony.

Her sudden and untimely death not only shook the entire nation but also created a void which can never be filled. She was 54.