Thugs of Hindostan

Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to Karan Johar's 'blockbuster' viral pic is epic!

The stars of the movie were present at the trailer launch.

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s reaction to Karan Johar&#039;s &#039;blockbuster&#039; viral pic is epic!
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: One of the most expensive and ambitious projects of YRF—'Thugs Of Hindostan' trailer has been unveiled and it looks simply majestic. The film is high on the buzzword and therefore any news about the star cast is hogging the limelight these days.

The stars of the movie were present at the trailer launch and during the press interaction, Big B was at his jovial best. According to BollywoodLife.com, when Aamir Khan was asked to comment on the latest viral picture shared by Karan Johar this morning, Bachchan senior quipped that he and Katrina Kaif were really upset that they were not invited.

For the uninitiated, KJo shared a group picture from last night which had a bevy of stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt all cuddled up in one single frame.



View this post on Instagram


The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Bachchan senior jokingly said, “We are going to hold it against you, Aamir.”

His reply is totally epic!

Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Bachchan senior. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films. The venture is helmed by 'Dhoom 3' helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The film is reportedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and the film is set to be released on Diwali this year.

It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali, November 7, 2018.

 

