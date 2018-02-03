Amitabh Bachchan's throwback pic with Sridevi is unmissable

New Delhi: Looks like megastar Amitabh Bachchan is spending a lot of his time churning out photographs from his film shoots.

The veteran star recently shared a throwback picture of himself with Sridevi from the sets of film 'Inquilaab' with the caption, "With Sridevi in a ... swimming pool sequence for film INQUILAB."

In the photo, Big B is seen dressed in an outfit that appears like a swimsuit whereas Sridevi is seen in a bathrobe. He is also seen wearing a very unusual style of footwear, something close to a sandal. Nonetheless, the actor's post has been liked over two lakh times by his followers till now.

Meanwhile, directed by Rama Rao Tatineni, Inquilaab was released in 1984. The film was a remake of Kannada film 'Chakravyuha'.

Recently, Amitabh's Twitter followers reduced to 32.9 million from 33 million, making Shah Rukh Khan the most followed Indian celebrity on Twitter.