हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan's throwback pic with Sridevi is unmissable

The veteran actor recently shared a throwback picture of himself with Sridevi from the sets of film 'Inquilaab'.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 03, 2018, 16:02 PM IST
Comments |
Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s throwback pic with Sridevi is unmissable

New Delhi: Looks like megastar Amitabh Bachchan is spending a lot of his time churning out photographs from his film shoots. 

The veteran star recently shared a throwback picture of himself with Sridevi from the sets of film 'Inquilaab' with the caption, "With Sridevi in a ... swimming pool sequence for film INQUILAB."

 

With Sridevi in a ... swimming pool sequence for film INQUILAB

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

In the photo, Big B is seen dressed in an outfit that appears like a swimsuit whereas Sridevi is seen in a bathrobe. He is also seen wearing a very unusual style of footwear, something close to a sandal. Nonetheless, the actor's post has been liked over two lakh times by his followers till now.

Meanwhile, directed by Rama Rao Tatineni, Inquilaab was released in 1984. The film was a remake of Kannada film 'Chakravyuha'. 

Recently, Amitabh's Twitter followers reduced to 32.9 million from 33 million, making Shah Rukh Khan the most followed Indian celebrity on Twitter. 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanSrideviShah Rukh KhanInquilaabChakravyuhaAmitabh Sridevi
Next
Story

Jennifer Aniston hints at 'Friends' reunion

Trending