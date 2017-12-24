Amitabh Bachchan's throwback post has an important message—See pic

New Delhi: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan keeps treating his fans time to time with throwback pictures. A few days ago, Big B gave a major throwback to the 70s and 80s on Instagram which took us down the memory lane. Now, yet another throwback picture has been shared by Mr Bachchan, which also has a very important message.

Big B took to Instagram to share the picture and wrote-

“Sometimes we must look back at our lives and remember that, it were always the hardest times that made us who we are today”

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Dec 23, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

Inspiring, right?

On the workfront, Big B will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan. The movie also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. It will release during Diwali 2018.

Upon completing his shooting schedule of Thugs of Hindostan, Big B took to his blog and wrote-

"Strangely though, the so-called harsh schedule just completed in the wilds and hills and chills of mountainous Thailand... of disciplined, gentle and smiling Thai has not had any after effects of discomfort or malaise. It's been tough, the shoot for 'Thugs of Hindostan', but in a funny way very energising,"