Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who started his career in Bollywood in 1969 and has received numerous accolades including the Padma Vibhushan, reminisced the time when technology was still not that developed in the film industry and cited the change in dynamics today.

Amitabh Bachhcan lists pros, cons on evolution of filmmaking
The 75-year-old said that while filming for a scene, a number of elements come into play. 

"Giving a shot in a film is at times a moment of great interest. The character needs attention, the marks to where one can move needs adherence, the light designed by the DOP (director of photography) to be paid attention to, the lines, each word being tested and reproduced as is else its meanings differs," Amitabh wrote on his blog on Saturday. 

"Apart from the disrespect for the writer, the make-up and hair to be in place, the positions of the hands and feet and face to be exactly like the take before, even though there has been a break of several times and then the performance... One error in any of the vocations and it's over to doing it again and again and again till one gets it right," he added.

The National Award recipient said that "in the times of old, when we were at the helm of matters we were expected to remember all the above ourselves".

Amitabh cited that now there is help and assistance, and the cause for remembering is gone. 

He said that getting the lines right is still a task but some "colleague brigade have found ways and means of getting away with that also and they are such innovative devices that at times it is quite intriguing".

