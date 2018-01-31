हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Amrita Arora's 40th birthday bash got Kareena, Karisma, Malaika shimmer in style—Pics

Amu, as she is fondly called is Bebo's BFF in B-Town.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 13:45 PM IST
Comments |
Amrita Arora&#039;s 40th birthday bash got Kareena, Karisma, Malaika shimmer in style—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Amrita Arora's 40th birthday celebration in Goa was one starry night. Kareena Kapoor Khan, hubby Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan and her girl gang headed to Goa for celebrating Amu' 40th birthday bash.

As Amu turns 40 on January 31, the girl gang accompanied by Saif Ali Khan took off to Goa and pictures were shared by Karisma and Malaika on Instagram. Check it out:

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

The starry girl gang of Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Mallika Bhat, Dolly Sidhwani and Rozz can be seen having a gala time on board their flight to Goa. They certainly turned heads with their amazing shimmering costumes. Check out gorgeous pictures:

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Amu, as she is fondly called is Bebo's BFF in B-Town and the girls even make it a point to sweat it out in the gym together. Their fitness videos can easily inspire you to pump up some iron right away.

Amrita was a popular VJ with MTV before venturing into Hindi films big time. The actress got married to Shakeel Ladak in 2009. The couple is blessed with two sons named Azaan, born on February 5, 2010, and Rayaan born on October 20, 2012.

Looks like the BFFs are going to have a rocking time.

Here's wishing Amrita a very happy birthday!

Tags:
KareenaAmrita AroraMalaika AroraKarisma Kapooramrita arora birthday partyGoaBollywood
Next
Story

Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: Actress celebrates birthday eve with Salman Khan, Lulia Vanthur, Sonakshi Sinha and others—See pics

Trending