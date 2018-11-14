हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Amul's topical on Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding is unmissable!

The pre-wedding festivities started off with the auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Everyone is talking about the big fat desi wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh right now. The much-in-love duo got married in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony at a villa a Lake Como, Italy. DeepVeer has so far managed to keep their wedding pictures well-guarded and none of it has made it to social media as yet.

Amul, the country's largest food product organisation is known for sharing amazing topicals on Twitter. This time they shared a lovelicious one on the high-profile wedding. Check it out:

While the fans await to see the first pictures of the couple, we can only expect to see DeepVeer address everyone shortly.

On Tuesday, the couple got engaged in Phool Muddi ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Reportedly, the couple will get married according to Sindhi tradition on November 15, 2018. The two dated each other for nearly six years before entering matrimony.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt.

 

 

 

