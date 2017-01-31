Amy Jackson rings in 25th birthday on '2.o' set
Chennai: Actress Amy Jackson, who turned 25 on Tuesday, celebrated the special occasion on the set of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil action science-fiction drama "2.o".
Interestingly, this is her third birthday spent on director Shankar's film set.
"Third birthday spent on Shankar's film set and this time with Rajinikanth. I couldn't ask for a better way to celebrate 25," Amy, who earlier featured in the filmmaker's "I", tweeted on Tuesday.
In the film, she is paired with Rajinikanth, who will be seen playing a scientist as well as a robot.
A sequel to 2010 Tamil blockbuster "Enthiran", the film is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore.
Also starring Akshay Kumar, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain, the film is gearing up for release this Diwali.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- ‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan scores a century at the Box Office
- 'Padmavati' controversy: Shah Rukh Khan backs Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Hansika Motwani needs more maturity to do women-centric films
- 'Singam' franchise a milestone in my career, says Suriya
- Akshay Kumar’s 'Jolly LLB 2' legal woe: SC to hear plea on Friday
- 'Padmavati' controversy: Shah Rukh Khan backs Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Manveer Gurjar spoke about his daughter during a conversation with Bani J?
- Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam seek blessings at Golden Temple – Watch
- I came to Mumbai to be the best action hero: Vidyut Jammwal
- Bollywood gossip doesn't interest Disha Patani