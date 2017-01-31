close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »

Amy Jackson rings in 25th birthday on '2.o' set

IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 18:56
Amy Jackson rings in 25th birthday on &#039;2.o&#039; set

Chennai: Actress Amy Jackson, who turned 25 on Tuesday, celebrated the special occasion on the set of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil action science-fiction drama "2.o".

Interestingly, this is her third birthday spent on director Shankar's film set.

"Third birthday spent on Shankar's film set and this time with Rajinikanth. I couldn't ask for a better way to celebrate 25," Amy, who earlier featured in the filmmaker's "I", tweeted on Tuesday.

In the film, she is paired with Rajinikanth, who will be seen playing a scientist as well as a robot.

A sequel to 2010 Tamil blockbuster "Enthiran", the film is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore.

Also starring Akshay Kumar, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain, the film is gearing up for release this Diwali.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 18:56

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.