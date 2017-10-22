Amy Jackson wraps 2.0, in Canada to shoot Supergirl

Mumbai: Actress Amy Jackson, who has wrapped work on Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, is now in Canada to shoot a new episode for superhero action-adventure television series Supergirl.

And "that`s a wrap for 2.0. The past two-and-a-half-years have been an absolute roller coaster... But the outcome will knock ya socks off," Amy tweeted on October 22.

2.0, directed by S. Shankar, is a high budget sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran. The film marks the Tamil debut of Akshay, who will be seen playing the prime antagonist.

Amy is on a roll as she recently bagged the role of Saturn Girl in the third season of Supergirl.

In a matter of 26 hours after wrapping 2.0, she said she arrived in Canada to start working on the next episode of Supergirl.