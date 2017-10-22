Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Amy Jackson wraps 2.0, in Canada to shoot Supergirl

Actress Amy Jackson, who has wrapped work on Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, is now in Canada to shoot a new episode for superhero action-adventure television series Supergirl.

IANS| Last Updated: Oct 22, 2017, 16:13 PM IST
Image Courtesy: IANS

And "that`s a wrap for 2.0. The past two-and-a-half-years have been an absolute roller coaster... But the outcome will knock ya socks off," Amy tweeted on October 22.

2.0, directed by S. Shankar, is a high budget sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran. The film marks the Tamil debut of Akshay, who will be seen playing the prime antagonist.

Amy is on a roll as she recently bagged the role of Saturn Girl in the third season of Supergirl.

In a matter of 26 hours after wrapping 2.0, she said she arrived in Canada to start working on the next episode of Supergirl.

