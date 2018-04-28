Amy Schumer hospitalised for kidney infection

Los Angeles: Actress-comedian Amy Schumer is recovering after being hospitalised for five days with a "horrible" kidney infection.

The 36-year-old actress gave her health update in an Instagram post on Friday alongside a photo of herself in the hospital, reports pagesix.com.

"Here's what I've been up to this week. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the badass nurses also my husband who's name is, I want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and Mol who have been by my side the whole time."

The 'I Feel Pretty' star was supposed to fly to London for the opening of her new movie but announced in the post that her doctors wouldn't let her travel.

"I'm really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first... (The movie) is sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too."

Another photograph shows Schumer's husband Chris Fischer holding her hand as she lies in a hospital bed. A third image shows him sitting by her side.