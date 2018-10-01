हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bollywood mourns

An era passes away: Bollywood mourns Krishna Raj Kapoor's demise

With Krishna Raj Kapoor`s death, the second generation of the influential clan ends. The clan started in the silent films era with Prithviraj Kapoor.  

Mumbai: For the Hindi movie world, Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died here on Monday aged 87, will always remain the `First Lady of the Film Fraternity` who personified grace, dignity, and affection.
Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Manisha Koirala mourned the death of Kapoor family`s matriarch, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Here`s what the celebrities expressed:

Anupam Kher: Deeply saddened... She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace.

Amjad Ali Khan: Deepest condolences to the respected Kapoor family on the sad demise of the gracious Krishna Raj Kapoorji. May her soul rest in peace. 

Aamir Khan: If Raj Kapoor was an institution in filmmaking, Krishnaji was an institution in living life. A very sad loss to all of us. My love and warmth to Randhirji, Rishiji, Rajivji, Reema, Rituji and everyone in the family. We love you Krishnaji.

Karan Johar: The embodiment of grace of dignity, of elegance and of strength... Krishna aunty will always be the `First Lady of the Film Fraternity`. The most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humor... Will miss you Krishna aunty. 

Manisha Koirala: Till the end she was graceful! What a remarkable lady!

Satish Kaushik: Iron pillar of Kapoor family. Will always be remembered for her grace and dignified persona. May her soul RIP. 

Soha Ali Khan: She was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out of place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences.

Raveena Tandon said "an era passes away" with Krishna Raj Kapoor`s demise.

Kunal Kemmu: Elegant, regal and loving - that`s how I remember Krishnaji from the few times that we met. She will be dearly missed. 

Madhur Bhandarkar: My deepest condolences. May God give immense strength to the whole family.

Farah Khan: The most beautiful lady of our industry passes away. My heart goes out to the entire family. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace.

Tusshar Kapoor: RIP. A life most gracefully cherished and endured in equal measure! 

Farah Khan Ali: Krishna Aunty you will be missed terribly. A remarkable woman who inspired one and all. Love you. May your soul RIP and deepest condolences to Rishi Kapoor and family.

Sophie Choudry: Deepest condolences to the Kapoor and Nanda family... Truly one of the most elegant, beautiful ladies ever. All my love and prayers. May her soul RIP.

