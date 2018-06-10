हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

Anand Ahuja showers love on wife Sonam Kapoor in his latest post — Check out

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is enjoying her newly-married life with husband Anand Ahuja in London, recently ringed in her birthday with him. Also present at the occasion were Sonam's sister Rhea and cousins Arjun and Anshula. 

Anand Ahuja showers love on wife Sonam Kapoor in his latest post — Check out
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is enjoying her newly-married life with husband Anand Ahuja in London, recently ringed in her birthday with him. Also present at the occasion were Sonam's sister Rhea and cousins Arjun and Anshula. 

On Saturday, the Delhi-based entrepreneur shared a throwback pic of the actress on his Instagram account with the caption, "The look when @sonamkapoor sees her birthday ! ... That’s just my way of downplaying just how breath taking this picture is! Happy Birthday!!" 

And on Sunday, he shared another snap of her wife writing, "that smile is everything! everydayphenomenal"

 

that smile is everything! _ #everydayphenomenal

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

In the photo, Sonam holds Anand in a warm embrace as they both smile for the camera. 

Check out some of his other posts: 

 

Cool __ Not Cool ... _ #SunYAY ... #everydayphenomenal #bhaneonnike #bhaneonadi

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

Sonam and Anand met in 2014 through a common friend Pernia Qureshi. Anand reportedly proposed to Sonam almost six months after they became friends, which she accepted after a while. The duo has been inseparable since then. 

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony on May 8 in Mumbai. The wedding was a three-day affair with Mehendi, Shaadi and a star-studded wedding reception.

Anand is a Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur who runs a fashion label called Bhane.

Tags:
Sonam KapoorAnand ahujaSonam Anand WeddingSonam Kapoor birthdayArjun KapoorJanhvi KapoorAnshula KapoorSrideviKhushi KapoorBoney Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close