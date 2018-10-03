हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is excited about her birthday and so are we!—Pics

The actress will make her debut with 'Student of the Year 2'.

New Delhi: Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday will turn a year older on October 30. The star kid is quite popular already and often shares deets from her life on Instagram. Ananya recently took to the social media app and posted two pictures in which she looks absolutely adorable. The captions are proof that she is quite excited for her birthday

Ananya captioned this pic as, "It's my birthday month I am now accepting birthday dinners, lunches and gifts #JustKidding"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Adorable right? The actress shared yet another pic captioned as, "Birthday month spam #2"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress will make her debut with 'Student of the Year 2'. The movie went on floors in April 2018 and will also mark Tara Sutaria's debut in Bollywood. Ace actor Tiger Shroff will be playing the male lead in the film. Unlike the previous 'Student of the Year', this time the film has two lead actresses instead of one.

The first instalment of 'Student of the Year' had Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. 'Student of the Year 2' was earlier slated to release on November 23 this year. However, the release has been postponed and the film is set to hit the screens in February 2019.

Directed by Punit Malhotra with Karan Johar as the producer, 'Student of the Year 2' will have Ananya, Tiger and Tara turning into cool students. 

