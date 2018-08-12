Ananya Panday is like a breath of fresh air in her latest picture

New Delhi: Chunky Pandey's daughter, Ananya Panday is a stunner! The beautiful actress often shares deets from her life on social media app Instagram. Ananya will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2'. The film was initially slated to release in November this year, however, the release date of the movie has now been pushed to the summer of 2019. Well, looks like we will have to wait a little longer to see Ananya play a student in SOTY 2!

Meanwhile, the pretty actress took to Instagram and shared yet another post which is simply mind-blowing. Posing near a white-brick wall, Ananya looks like a dream come true!

Check out the pic here:

Ananya's first look from 'Student of the Year 2' had left everyone impressed. The young actress looked adorable, posing with a backpack. SOTY 2 also stars Tiger Shroff and marks the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria as well.

'Student Of The Year 2' is backed by Dharma Productions. It stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role and also introduces Tara Sutaria to movies. This time it's going to be a two-heroine project unlike the first part 'Student Of The Year' which was a two-hero starrer. It is helmed by Punit Malhotra.

The latest buzz, however, is that Ananya might make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. According to Pinkvilla.com, Ananya reportedly has a cameo in the film. The report has been originally attributed to an entertainment portal in.com. Quoting a source, the report states that Ananya will be doing a special cameo in the film which has got Ranveer playing a rapper. The film is set to hit the screens in February 2019.