Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday steps out in casual wear, looks gorgeous—Pics

The budding actress was recently spotted outside Kitchen Garden restaurant in Bandra.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar introduced his new students—Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff for 'Student Of The Year 2'. The film is already the hot topic of discussion amongst movie buffs as it has a new cast and not one but two female leads making their big screen debuts.

Chunky and Bhavana Pandey's gorgeous daughter Ananya returned to the city sometime back after wrapping up a schedule of 'Student Of The Year 2'. The budding actress was recently spotted outside Kitchen Garden restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai and shutterbugs couldn't help but click her amazing pictures.

Check out some of the photos here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Dressed in her casual best, Ananya looks pretty. She can be seen donning a grey crop top and black leggings paired with sneakers. And yes a cap, giving it a whole tomboyish look!

This year, it's going to be raining star kids in Bollywood. Besides Ananya, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will be seen in 'Dhadak', a film by Dharma Productions. It is a remake of Marathi superhit 'Sairat'. Then there is Sara Ali Khan making their grand entry into the world of cinema. She was earlier supposed to debut in 'Kedarnath' but looks like it's going to be Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' in which she will make her first impression. 

So which star kid are you rooting for?

Ananya Pandayananya panday picsKaran JoharStudent Of The Year 2Tara SutariaTiger ShroffJanhvi KapoorSara Ali Khan

