Ananya Panday's 'imitation' video with Tara Sutaria on her birthday is what BFFs do all the time! Watch

New Delhi: Karan Johar's new students—Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are all set to make their smashing debuts soon. But before that, there's enough curiosity around the pretty stars-in-the-making. As Tara celebrates her birthday on November 19, her co-star Ananya decided to wish her in an innovative way.

Ananya shared a video with Tara and it will remind you the crazy things you have done with your BFF back in time. She wrote in the caption: “So here’s a sneak peek into what Tara and I (grammar just for you @tarasutaria__ ) love doing the most - imitating each other, the volume is off because it’s a bit controversial. Happiest birthday Taar, love u always.”

Isn't it cool?

Ananya and Tara will be seen making their first impressions in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' which is directed by Punit Malhotra. The Dharma Productions' venture stars Tiger Shroff in the lead and is slated to hit the screens on May 10, 2019.

Tara threw a birthday bash last night for friends at the Daily Bar and Kitchen in Bandra, Mumbai. Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Punit Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar among others were clicked at the party.

Here's wishing Tara a happy birthday!