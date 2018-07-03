हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's latest pic proves daddy Chunky Pandey is her style inspo

This year will see many star kids entering Bollywood in a big way. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey's gorgeous daughter Ananya Panday is all set to make her maiden move in movies. She will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2'. The film is backed by Dharma Productions.

Ananya is quite a fashionista and often keeps sharing her looks on social media. The newbie recently took to Instagram and posted her new pictures. Needless to say that she looks simply breathtaking! But what's eye-catching is her caption which reads: “Today’s style inspo - Dad in the 80s”.

 

Today’s style inspo - Dad in the 80s

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

The actress can be seen dressed in a bright printed colourful top which will instantly remind you of Chunky Pandey's over-the-top outfits. Cute, right?

On the professional front, Ananya's debut film stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role and also introduces Tara Sutaria to movies. This time it's going to be a two-heroine project unlike the first part 'Student Of The Year' which was a two-hero starrer.

Also, the buzz is strong that the original students—Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen doing a cameo in the second part of the franchise. The film is hitting the screens on November 23, 2018.

This year will see many star kids entering Bollywood in a big way. From Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor to Ishaan Khatter and Sara Ali Khan—all will entice the viewers with their first impression. 

