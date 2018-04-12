Ananya Panday's selfie with AbRam Khan is breaking the internet! See pic

New Delhi: Ever since Karan Johar revealed the star cast of his upcoming venture 'Student Of The Year 2', the internet can't stop gushing about the new leading ladies—Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. While these will make their debut in films, Tiger Shroff plays the lead.

A day after the 'Student Of The Year 2' posters were shared online, fans are all gung-ho about Chunky Pandey' darling daughter Ananya. Her Instagram account which previously was private has now switched to the public mode and it's loaded with priceless pictures.

There's one photo collage of Ananya posing with SRK's little munchkin AbRam Khan. This is possibly the cutest one, we could get our hands on. This adorable 'copycat' selfie is breaking the internet and rightly so.

Check it out here:

Looks like we have a copycat A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on Aug 3, 2016 at 3:47am PDT

In fact, Ananya and Suhana Khan are thick friends, who have often been clicked hanging out with each other along with Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya.

Meanwhile, Ananya will be seen making her smashing debut in 'SOTY 2' which is being directed by Punit Malhotra. The film is a sequel to 2012 superhit 'Student Of The Year' which marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra respectively.

After KJo introduced his new batch of students to the world, B-Towners thronged Twitter and Instagram to congratulate the newcomers. The movie is hitting the screens on November 23, 2018, and the cast is currently shooting around-the-clock.