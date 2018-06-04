हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ananya Pandey meets with an accident on sets of 'Student of The Year 2'

Ananya was in Dehradun with her co-stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and director Punit Malhotra.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actor Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey met with a car accident while shooting for her debut film 'Student of The Year 2' in Dehradun on Monday.

According to Prabhat Khabar, Ananya's met with an accident when she was shooting for the first schedule of her debut film 'Student of the year 2' in Dehradun. Ananya was in Dehradun with her co-stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutariya and director Punit Malhotra.

The report further states that Ananya had to drive a car for a sequence in her film. Although she a is good driver, her car lost control and collided with a tree.

However, Ananya was wearing a safety guard during the shoot and which saved her from getting hurt.

Days ago, Ananya was also clicked at the airport while she was leaving for Dehradun with the movie's director Punit Malhotra. Apart from Pandey, the film will also mark the debut of another stunning girl Tara Sutaria. The movie will be helmed under KJo's home banner Dharma Productions and is set to go on floors on April 7.

KJo revealed the first look of the film featuring Tiger Shroff on the official page of Dharma Productions. 

 

