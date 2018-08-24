हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi confirms Neha Dhupia's pregnancy, shares adorable pics

The rumours about Neha's pregnancy had been around for quite some time now.

Angad Bedi confirms Neha Dhupia&#039;s pregnancy, shares adorable pics
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and actor Angad Bedi tied the knot in May this year and just like their wedding, news of the actress's pregnancy was kept hush-hush. Finally, the proud hubby has confirmed about Neha being preggers and he did it in the most adorable way.

Angad announced Neha's pregnancy on social media through a tweet and posted pictures of the two.

The rumours about Neha's pregnancy had been around for quite some time now but the duo kept brushing it aside. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018.

One the work front, Angad was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He played a pivotal part in the action drama. He was also seen in sports biopic 'Soorma' which starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. The film was based on Hockey legend Sandeep Singh. Meanwhile, Neha's hit talk show 'Vogue With BFFs' was the talk of the town.

Looks like after Virushka, Sonam-Angad and now Neha-Angad, the list is going to have some more big names added this year.

The Bollywood stunner was seen hosting reality show 'Roadies' on MTV.

Tags:
Neha Dhupianeha dhupia pregnantAngad BediBollywoodangad bedi wedding

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close