Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi's birthday wish for preggers wife Neha Dhupia is filled with love—Check inside

The rumours about Neha's pregnancy had been around for quite some time now but the duo kept brushing it aside.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The good-looking couple of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are currently enjoying the phase where the duo is on a family way and will soon welcome a baby at home. As Neha turns a year older today, hubby Angad wished her on Twitter and the birthday post is super awwdorable.

Angad wrote: “Happy birthday to my world. I love you mrsBedi @NehaDhupia first birthday as man and wife. Waheguru”.

A few days back, the couple officially announced the pregnancy. Angad confirmed Neha's pregnancy on social media with beautiful pictures of the duo.

The rumours about Neha's pregnancy had been around for quite some time now but the duo kept brushing it aside. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a Delhi Gurdwara on May 10, 2018.

One the work front, Angad was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He played a pivotal part in the action drama. He was also seen in sports biopic 'Soorma' which starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. The film was based on Hockey legend Sandeep Singh. Meanwhile, Neha's hit talk show 'Vogue With BFFs' was the talk of the town.

 

 

