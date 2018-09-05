हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie enjoys with children after custody agreement

The 43-year-old actress was spotted enjoying labour hike with four of the six children she shares with the 'Fight Club' actor.

Angelina Jolie enjoys with children after custody agreement
File photo

Los Angeles: Actress Angelina Jolie, who has recently called off the ongoing custody battle over her six children with her former husband and actor Brad Pitt, stepped out for an outing with the children.

The 43-year-old actress on Monday spotted enjoying labour hike with four of the six children she shares with the "Fight Club" actor, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Jolie was seen wearing loose-fitting gray t-shirt and skintight black leggings paired with black socks and black Nike trainers, while her daughters-Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, 10, and her twin brother Knox were casually attired for their adventure in the Hollywood Hills.

Shiloh wore a black tee and black cargo shorts while Zahara chose a black tank top and black sweatpants.

Vivienne opted for a gray t-shirt and black shorts while Knox went for a black Nike t-shirt and black athletic shorts. 

Earlier this month Jolie had dragged Pitt into a public dispute over child support payments, claiming he was not make 'meaningful' contributions.

