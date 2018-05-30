Angelina Jolie makes her Instagram debut on Maleficent 2 sets

London: Actress Angelina Jolie made her Instagram debut when she photobombed actress Elle Fanning on the set of her new film "Maleficent 2".

On Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress was seen smiling and flashing a peace sign behind Fanning on the set here, report dailymail.co.uk.

This comes just six days before the mother-of-six is set to celebrate her 43rd birthday.

Jolie was covered up in a white robe and already had her 'Maleficent' horns on with heavy make-up that included a pale face, filled in eyebrows and deep ruby red lipstick.

The "Salt" star had long nails and several rings on as well as a pair of very think black sunglasses.

Fanning was in a cream silk blouse and mirrored sunglasses with her hair in a Swedish braid with yellow flowers tucked in.

The caption read: "It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set."

Fanning also shared a photograph where she was looking into the camera with Jolie's horns behind her. She captioned: "Photobomb".