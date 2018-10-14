हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nana Patekar

Anil Kapoor or Sanjay Dutt to replace Nana Patekar in Housefull 4?

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release this year during Diwali.

Anil Kapoor or Sanjay Dutt to replace Nana Patekar in Housefull 4?

New Delhi: Actress Tanushree Dutta's recent allegations against Nana Patekar started a #MeToo movement in Bollywood. Within a week, women from all corners of the industry came forward and named-and-shamed their harassers. Besides this, Tanushree’s courage received applauds from many A-listers celebs who asked people to support and trust their MeToo stories. 

Amidst the ongoing controversy, actor Nana Patekar and director Sajid Khan had to step out of the film 'Housefull 4' they were currently working on. While Sajid has been replaced by Farhad Samji, who had earlier directed 'Housefull 3', makers are still looking for an actor who can fill in the void after Patekar's departure from the project.

Now, a Pinkville report has claimed that the makers of the film have started looking for a replacement for Nana. Reportedly, the makers will have to reshoot six days worth of shoot with the new actor. The names that are circulating as potential replacements for Patekar are of actors Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor. However, the website quoted a source saying that Dutt may not apparently take up the projects as he is busy with other commitments. 

Well, we are eagerly waiting to see which actor replaces Nana in the film. 

'Housefull 4' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is the fourth installment of the Housefull series, and the third to be directed by Sajid Khan who also directed the first two installments.

It is slated to hit the screens this year during Diwali.  

Nana PatekarTanushree DuttaAnil KapoorSanjay DuttHousefull 4Akshay KumarKriti KharbandaKriti Sanon

