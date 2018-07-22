हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anil Kapoor promotes Fanney Khan on Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao give a miss

Anil Kapoor appeared on Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum show to promote his upcoming film in which he plays the titular role. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor, who will next be seen in 'Fanney Khan', shot for a promotional episode with Salman Khan at his 'Dus Ka Dum' show. Anil was accompanied by his on-screen daughter Pihu Sand. 

However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, who are also a part of the cast, were absent. While it is still unknown why Rajkummar did not turn up for the shoot, Aishwarya, on the other hand, is holidaying with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhyaa in Europe.

Take a look at some of the photos from the shoot: 

Pihu Sand, who is making her acting debut with this film, says she always dreamt of being on the big screen and worked hard to get an appropriate role to start her journey in films. Pihu gained about 20 kgs for her role in the Atul Manjrekar-directed film, which is a story about a father who wishes to fulfil his daughter's dream of becoming a star performer while battling fat shaming.

'Fanney Khan' has been directed by Atul Manjrekar and is slated for release on August 3. The film also stars Divya Dutta and model Karan Singh Chhabra. It is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous!

After the release of Fanney Khan's trailer and poster in June 2018, Vashu Bhagnani sent a legal notice to its producers for not crediting him as the distributor and co-producer of the film. As per Bhagnani's claim, he had entered into an agreement with Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment to acquire the all India distribution rights of the film, which also entitled him to be credited as co-producer of the film. In July this month, the Delhi High Court restrained Vashu Bhagnani from interfering in the distribution and release of Fanney Khan.

Anil KapoorAishwarya Rai BachchanRajkummar RaoKriarj EntertainmentVashu BhagnaniSalman Khan

