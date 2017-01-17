Anil Kapoor reacts to daughter Sonam Kapoor's Filmfare award win for 'Neerja'

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is on the cloud nine these days, all thanks to her recent Filmfare award win. You will be amazed to know that the 31-year-old star won the Critics' Award For Best Actor (Female) for her performance in 'Neerja' at the award night.

In order to celebrate this achievement, father Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share with the fans a rare childhood photograph of the 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' actress. "So proud of you @sonamkapoor, not just for the award, but also for your choices & decisions... You know who you are & you've never backed down from a challenge and that's amazing to watch as a father and actor... Congratulations beta," he captioned the image.

The adorable message clearly reflects the strong bond of love between the father-daughter duo.

The Ram Madhvani directorial was produced by Fox Star Studios and Bling Unplugged. 'Neerja' featured Sonam in the lead.

Here, she portrayed the character of late valiant flight attendant Neerja Bhanot who lost her life while saving others on a hijacked Pan Am plane.