Anil Kapoor remembers Sridevi on 55th birth anniversary, shares heartfelt post

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor, who worked with Sridevi in several films, remembered the late actress on her 55th birth anniversary. Anil took to Twitter to share a photo of Sridevi, in which she is sharing the frame with her husband Boney Kapoor and her daughters -- Janhvi and Khushi.

In a heartfelt post that he shared on his Twitter handle, Anil said how Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi have become an ultimate reflection of their beautiful mother. He also mentioned how there's not been a single day when the great actress has not been missed.

He wrote, ''A true star that shone brightly on-screen & lit up the lives of everyone she touched. Not a day goes by when we don’t miss you Sri. We see your reflection in #JanhviKapoor & #KhushiKapoor every day. You live on in our hearts & minds...''

For the unversed, Anil and Sridevi gave many iconic hits in the past such as 'Mr. India', 'Lamhe', 'Judaai' and many more. Their sizzling hot chemistry won many hearts, raising the bars for many contemporary actresses.

Sridevi, aged 54, breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Indian cinema's first female superstar's died due to accidental drowning, as per the forensic report.

Earlier, this year, Sridevi was conferred with the Best Actress award (posthumously) by the Indian government for her performance in 'Mom' at the 65th National Film Awards.