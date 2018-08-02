हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor shares his heartwarming love story and how wife Sunita went on honeymoon without him—Check post

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in 'Fanney Khan'.

Anil Kapoor shares his heartwarming love story and how wife Sunita went on honeymoon without him—Check post
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor stands tall as an inspiration to many. He has managed to strike a right balance between personal and professional life. And the credit for it must also go to his doting wife Sunita Kapoor. The couple is blessed with three children—Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

The veteran actor in an interview with the Humans of Bombay revealed how he met Sunita and how the relationship has been like. The duo has been together for 45 years and set a beautiful example of couple goals. Anil Kapoor posted his interview excerpt on Instagram as well.

He wrote: “Honestly, she knows me too well...maybe better than even I know me. We’ve built our life; our home together. We’ve raised 3 children and been through all kinds of ups and downs. But I feel like we’re finally dating now – our romantic walks and dinners have just begun!”

“We’ve been together 45 years–45 years of friendship, love & companionship. They don’t make people like her anymore. She’s the perfect mother, perfect wife & the reason I wake up every morning, motivated. You know why? When I ask her, ‘Arrey, yesterday only gave you so much money’ she says, ‘Woh sab khatam ho gaya..it’s all finished!’ and I jump out of bed & run to work.”

Read the full post here:

@kapoor.sunita Repost from @officialhumansofbombay - “A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me––that’s when I first spoke to her & fell in love with her voice! Soon after, we met at a party––there was just something about her. We started talking & became friends. We used to discuss this other girl I liked - you know, if I like her or she likes me? Then suddenly that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken – our friendship strengthened because of that! Little did I know that Sunita was the one all along – we started dating organically. It’s not like in the movies––I didn’t ask her to be my girlfriend––we both just knew. She was from a liberal family––a banker’s daughter with a modelling career & I was bekaar! She didn’t care who I was or what my profession is - none of it mattered! I lived in Chembur & she lived on Nepeansea road – it took me an hour to reach by bus. She would start screaming, ‘No come fast by cab!’ & I’d say ‘Arrey I don’t have money’ then she’d say ‘Just come na’ & pay for my cab! We dated for 10 years––we travelled and grew together. She was always clear that she won’t enter the kitchen. If I said ‘cook’ I’d get a kick! I knew I needed to become something before asking her to marry me. I went through the struggle of not getting work, but she supported me unconditionally. So when I got my first break, ‘Meri Jung’ I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come...I can get married! So I called Sunita & said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ & the next day, we were married! I went for shoot 3 days later & madam went abroad on our honeymoon...without me! Honestly, she knows me better than I know me. We’ve built our life; our home together. We’ve raised 3 kids & been through ups and downs. But I feel like we’re finally dating now – romantic walks & dinners have just begun! We’ve been together 45 years––45 years of friendship, love & companionship. They don’t make people like her anymore. She’s the perfect mother, perfect wife & the reason I wake up every morning, motivated. You know why? When I ask her, ‘Arrey, yesterday only gave you so much money’ she says, ‘Woh sab khatam ho gaya..

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in 'Fanney Khan'. The film has been directed by debutant filmmaker Atul Manjrekar. It features  Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. It is based on the 2002 Belgian film Everybody's Famous!

'Fanney Khan' will hit the screens on August 3, 2018. 

Anil KapoorSunita Kapooranil kapoor love storyAnil Kapoor wifeBollywood

Must Watch

