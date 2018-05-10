Anil Kapoor thanks Shah Rukh Khan for making Sonam Kapoor's reception a memorable night

Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception last night was a starry affair. The function saw the presence of who's who of the film industry with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan being the biggest of the superstars to grace the event.

While the internet is still going crazy over viral videos of Bollywood big-wigs letting themselves loose at the grand event, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to write about the reception and how Anil Kapoor is his source of inspiration.

"I kind of know, how it feels when a piece of ur heart gets married. Danced & celebrated love for daughters with my inspiration Anil Kapoor," Shah Rukh tweeted.

Sonam Kapoor responded to Shah Rukh's tweet calling him the best. She wrote, "Sir you’re the best! Thanks so so much for the lovely wishes and the tremendous amounts of love you showered on Anand and me! We love you!"

Daddy Anil too responded to SRK's adorable tweet writing, "Thank you so much @iamsrk for all the love! I am so lucky to have friends like you who made this memorable occasion even more special!"

Check out the posts here:

Sir you're the best! Thanks so so much for the lovely wishes and the tremendous amounts of love you showered on Anand and me! We love you! https://t.co/gF7WrALCzk — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 9, 2018

Thank you so much @iamsrk for all the love! I am so lucky to have friends like you who made this memorable occasion even more special! https://t.co/kL40QT2gX6 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 10, 2018

On Wednesday, Anil expressed his gratitude and thanked the Mumbai Police for providing relevant security during his daughter's wedding ceremony on Tuesday. Anil said his family enjoyed the occasion to the fullest because of the constant support from the police.

"The constant support of Mumbai Police was a major reason behind our family being able to celebrate this occasion to the fullest without worrying about the safety! Thank you for all your help," Anil tweeted.

Anil also thanked the wedding planners for giving Sonam the 'wedding of her dreams.' He tweeted, "Thank you @wedniksha for helping me give my daughter the wedding of her dreams! You guys did a fantastic job of turning our thoughts into reality!"

Sonam married her longtime friend and Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on Tuesday afternoon. From the film and fashion industry, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, designer Kunal Rawal, designer Masaba Gupta and stylist Pernia Qureshi were present at the wedding ceremony.