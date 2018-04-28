Anil Kapoor's house gets all decked up for Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding — Watch video

New Delhi: The reports of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja 's impending wedding have been doing rounds for quite some time and the latest reports suggest that

Although both these couples have never really opened up about their relationship in public leave alone marriage talks, a video has surfaced which strongly back the rumours. The video shows the residence of Anil Kapoor decked up and lit up for the wedding ceremony of her darling daughter.

Check out the video here:

Sonam kapoor's bunglow veerediWEDDING pic.twitter.com/vtoAtXMyBU — yogen shah (@yogenshahyogen) April 27, 2018

The gossip mills are abuzz with reports that Sonam and Anand's wedding ceremony will take place on May 8. The date has been locked and the wedding will take place at the bunglow of Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh in Mumbai. Only family members and close friends will be in attendance at the wedding ceremony.

The report further adds that the couple will then throw a lavish reception on the same night of the wedding which will be attended by a bevy of B-Town stars. Recently, another round of rumours kicked off which stated that the duo will not print any wedding invites and rather opt for an e-invite reportedly.

The report further states that the Kapoors have already sent invitations to Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, etc and the preparations are in full swing. Sonam and Anand were earlier rumoured to be getting married in Switzerland but the couple ditched the foreign location to opt for an intimate wedding.

There has been no official word about the wedding made by the actor or her family as yet.

Talking about her marriage rumours, Sonam had said at the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding', "Everybody will hear everything in all good time."