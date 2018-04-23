Anita and hubby Rohit dance on the streets of Zurich - Watch

Mumbai: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy come across as an adorable couple and we can't stop admiring their cute chemistry. The two are very active social media users and keep giving relationship goals to their fans.

The couple recently posted a video on Instagram that shows them dancing to Sona Kitna Sona Hai, a song featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Rohit and Anita dance like there's no one around on the streets of Zurich and make passerby wonder what they are up to.

Here's how Anita describes the whole act of madness.

"#SonKitnaSonnnaaaahaiii #ThrowBack! @rohitreddygoa #Smiles for the madness (sic)

Rohit, who isn't pleased with the dancing, is happy that the music is good enough. He tweeted: "@anitahassanandani Your video makes us look like fools dancing in the heart of Zurich!! While this one isn’t a great improvement, at least the music is a distraction from the goofy-us!! (sic)."

Watch the video embedded below:

Anita has been married to Rohit October 14, 2013. They are one of the most celebrated couples in the world of Indian TV.

One of Indian television's prettiest actresses - Anita- is all set to play Naagin in the third season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series. She will share screen space with Karishma Tanna, who too plays a shape-shifting snake woman.