Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande extends support to the #MeToo movement
Pic courtesy: @anky1912 (Twitter)

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande has joined the league of actresses who have come out in support of women who have initiated the #MeToo campaign in the film industry. Without naming anyone, Ankita sent across a strong message to men who exploit women sexually.

Through a series of tweets, Ankita extended support to women who have spoken about sexual harassment.

Take a look at her tweets here:

The MeToo movement gained momentum in the film industry after actress Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of misconduct while shooting for an item song ten years ago for the film 'Horn Ok Pleassss'. A number of actresses have come out in support of Tanushree to join the #MeToo chorus.

On the work front, Ankita is looking forward to the release of her debut film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She plays as Jhalkaribai a brave warrior and advisor to Rani Lakshmibai (played by Kangana). The film is slated to hit theatres on January 25, 2019.

The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta a popular show on Zee TV.

