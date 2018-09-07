हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande is a huge Madhuri Dixit fan and these videos are solid proof—Watch

New Delhi: Television's famous face Ankita Lokhande is all gung-ho about her maiden Bollywood venture 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. The actress has also become quite an avid social media user these days.

She recently posted a series of videos where she can be seen enacting on Madhuri Dixie's songs. Her captions reveal that Ankita is a huge Madhuri fan.

Ankita won a million hearts with her powerful act in hit TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'. The Balaji productions' show was spearheaded by daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

Ankita, who has been away from the small screen for quite some time now will be seen making her big screen debut in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. She is essaying the role of Jhalkari Bai in the period drama.

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. It has been directed by Krish and has an ensemble star cast. The film is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Ankita even learnt the art of horseriding to ace her part. The movie is set to hit the screens next year.

 

