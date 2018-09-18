हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande raises temperature high with her latest Instagram photos — Check out

Ankita, who is quite popular on the social media, keeps sharing her photos and video from her day to day activities.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to make her big screen debut with 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' is quite a hit on the social media. The 'Pavitra Rishta' fame actress is very popular on Instagram and she certainly knows how to make million hearts skip a beat with her beauty and innocence.

Ankita keeps sharing photos and videos from her day to day life, photo shoot, vacations and outings to keep her fans updated. Take a look at her photos here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Life is a circle __ The end of one journey is the Beginning of the next._#greece Style by -@hemlataa9 @dealjeans

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Collect moments not things!!!_ Styled by @hemlataa9 in @mitaliwadhwa @h&m Sunnies by @bellofox

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#greece __

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Greece

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Styled by @hemlataa9 Girl power @tiara_gal @jane_2006 Hoodie @iamlovegen Shorts by @zinklondon Sunnies by @bellofox

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

_

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

_

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Styled by @hemlataa9 With @tiara_gal Outfit @livafashion

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Meanwhile, Ankita will make a splash on the big screen as Jhalkaribai, a brave warrior and advisor to Rani Lakshmibai, played by Kangana Ranaut. The film is slated to release on 25th January next year and will clash with Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray'.

As per reports, Ankita learned the art of horse riding to ace her part in the film. 

The Indian epic biographical film has been directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. Apart from Ankita and Kangana, the film also features Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Suresh Oberoi as Peshwa Bajirao II and Taher Shabbir as Sangram Singh.

Ankita LokhandeAnkita Lokhande photosAnkita Lokhande ManikarnikaKangana Ranaut

