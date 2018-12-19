Ankita Lokhande to tie the knot with rumoured beau Vicky Jain next year?

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' early next year. She is essaying the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film, who was Rani Laxmibai's closest friend and part of her army.

National-award winner Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of the main protagonist Rani Laxmi Bai in the film.

Apart from her debut film and her sizzling Instagram photos, Ankita is making headlines for her marriage rumours. The buzz is Ankita, who has been in a relationship with Vicky Jain, will reportedly tie the knot with him in 2019. Bombay Times quoted a source saying, "After her breakup with Sushant, Ankita found her soulmate in Vicky. The couple is seen at many parties together and has also travelled to various holiday destinations. All of their friends know about the relationship. Ankita is also very close to Vicky's family and is often spotted with his sister. Currently, she is occupied with her film promotions, but she is planning to get married in 2019."

Ankita, who was once in a steady relationship with her 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput for almost six years, had a bitter breakup with him. After they parted ways, Ankita began seeing a Mumbai based businessman Vicky Jain. The duo has been spotted together many times. In fact, Vicky was present at Ankita's birthday along with Kangana, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and others.

The source also said that both Ankita and Vicky have decided to take their relationship to next level and their families have also agreed to it. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Interestingly, Vicky Jain's Instagram account is filled with Ankita's look from her upcoming film 'Manikarnika'.